Dorothy Marcella Viktorin Klepac
Surrounded by her loving children, Dorothy Marcella Viktorin Klepac peacefully departed this life for her heavenly home on the evening of September 20, 2022. She was born on June 14, 1934 in Jarrell, Texas, the youngest of four children born to Frank and Marcella (Zrubek) Viktorin. She attended Holy Trinity Catholic School in Corn Hill, then graduated from Jarrell High School in 1952. She attended Incarnate Word in San Antonio for one semester, then moved to Houston to be closer to her brother, Jerry Viktorin. She attended St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Houston as her dream was to become a nurse. She worked as a nurse in Houston and Georgetown. Dorothy married Willie J. Klepac of Corn Hill, Texas on September 25, 1954 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. They lived in Houston for four years before returning to Jarrell to raise their children on their farm. They were blessed with nine children, twenty-nine grandchildren, and thirty-one great grandchildren with four more on the way.
Dorothy cherished her family and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother with many of her best memories being the many family celebrations and gatherings. She and Willie J. were dedicated to their children and were their greatest supporters. They drove a countless number of miles to attend and enjoy watching them playing various sports, sharing summer travels to many states with them, and rewarding them with frequent summer night swims at Stagecoach Inn Country Club. In their later years, they continued to enjoy watching the sporting and school events of their grandchildren. Dorothy was a homemaker and also worked alongside her husband, Willie J., as they owned a variety of businesses and farmed 100s of acres in the Jarrell area. Her faith, family and friendships brought her great joy in life. She and Willie J. enjoyed many visits with their best friends, John and Eva Silva, for almost 70 years. Over these years, their family became an extension of our family. Dorothy had special fun and was usually a lucky lady on her casino trips with her family or friends. We will miss her sweet company, beautiful smile, and compassionate heart. We will miss her love for hummingbirds, her gardening, and her incredible cooking, baking, and canning skills. Her dill pickles will be missed, especially by all her grandchildren.
Dorothy was a life-long member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She served as President of the local KJZT Family Life Society #15 in Corn Hill, Texas for 31 years. Throughout her many years of service within the local Society, Dorothy led the KJZT members in numerous service and volunteer projects and activities; including the annual Kolach Bake Sale for the benefit of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church Annual Bazaar. Her recipes and culinary skills will be forever cherished by those who were able to work by her side, especially when cooking for senior citizen meals.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Willie J., her infant grandson, Aaron Michael Klepac, her parents, and her brothers, Jerry and Frankie Viktorin, and her sister, Agnes Havran. She is survived by her nine children, Patricia Ziegler and husband, Ed, of Jarrell; Mike Klepac and wife, Cindy, of Pflugerville; Andrew Klepac and wife, Susan, of Jarrell; Monica Sherek and husband, Bill, of Jarrell; Teresa Schwertner and husband, Andrew, of Jarrell; Missy Buckley and husband, Russell, of Evant; Sandy Garrett and husband, Jay, of Belton; Janice Tucker and husband, Danny, of Holland; and Loretta Runnels of Jarrell; twenty eight grandchildren, thirty-one (plus) great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Frances Friesenhahn, her Aunt Louise (Zrubek) Palousek, numerous nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 26, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. The Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Corn Hill. The Funeral Mass will be held the following morning at 10:00 am, also at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank Araceli Quintero for being Mom’s best friend while she provided excellent care to our Mom for three years. Additionally, thank you to Charlotte Vancil, Linda Hernandez, and most recently the Brookdale staff for your loving care of our Mom.
Paid Obituary