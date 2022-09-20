BELTON — Services for Kevin Daniel Pitts, 34, of Buckholts will be 2 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. Steven Pitts officiating.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Pitts died Wednesday, Sept. 14, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 13, 1988, to David and Karen Pitts in Temple. He graduated from Rogers High School in 2006. He worked for McLane Co. He attended Bethel Church in Temple.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Kendall Barber of Buckholts; his father of Dittmer, Mo.; five brothers, Michael Pitts, Steven Pitts and Brent Barber, all of Temple, Mark Pitts of Rogers and Dustin Barber of Lubbock; and two sisters, Jennifer York of Troy and Shurita Wollard of Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.