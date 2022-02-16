Services for Johnny Castor Garcia, 75, of Holland will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Holland City Cemetery.
Mr. Garcia died Sunday, Feb. 13, at his residence.
He was born on May 15, 1946, to Trinidad and Refugia Garcia. He married Martha Flores. He worked for Wilsonart and Delta Centrifugal.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include six children, Johnny Garcia Jr., Melida Day and Jason Garcia, all of Holland, and Melissa Garcia, Trinidad Garcia and Margaret Hess, all of Temple; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.