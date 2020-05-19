Services for Joe Dan Harris, 75, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Harris died Monday, May 11, at his residence.
He was born March 24, 1945, in Temple to Jodie and Ethel Harris. He graduated from Temple High School. He worked at Luby’s Restaurant and for the city of Bryan.
Survivors include a sister, Vaneta Johnson.
Memorials may be made to the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.