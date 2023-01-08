Patricia Ann Miller Everett
Patricia Ann Miller Everett, 82, died Jan. 2, 2023 at her home in Cameron, Texas, after a long illness.
Mrs. Everett was born March 4, 1940 in Kansas City, Mo to Kenneth and Opal Molder Miller. As a child, she moved with her family to the Los Angeles, California area where she attended St. Mary’s Academy, graduating from North High School in Torrance, Ca.
She and her husband Larry Gordon Everett were married Feb. 1, 1959 and made their home in the Los Angeles area. They had three children, Nora Leane Everett Smith, David Lawrence Everett and Joseph Martin Everett.
The family moved to Temple, Texas in 1973 where they owned several local businesses. Mrs. Everett served as executive director of the Temple March of Dimes for many years, and later as the executive director of the Temple Area Homebuilders Association.
She and her husband retired and moved to the Cameron, Texas area in 1999.
Mrs. Everett was a member of Bethel Church of Temple and later, Grace Church of Cameron.
She is preceded in death by her son, David Everett, her parents Kenneth and Opal Miller, and her stepmother Martha Miller.
Survivors include her husband Larry Everett of Cameron, daughter and son in law Nora and Mark Smith of Cameron, previously of Fairfield, Texas, son and daughter in law Joe and Lisa Everett of Anderson, Texas, brother Kevin Miller of Los Angeles, Calif., stepsister Pat Miller of Chula Vista, Calif., three grandsons Cameron Everett Smith of Waco, Texas, Thomas Casey Smith of Fairbanks, Alaska and Jeffrey Wayne Smith of Junction, Texas, four great-grandchildren, and many other extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 am at Grace Church in Cameron. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Mrs. Everett’s name to Grace Church, 808 W. 16th, Cameron, Texas 76520.
Arrangements are being made by Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Paid Obituary