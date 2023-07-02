Margaret Q. Basaldua
Margaret Q. Basaldua, of Temple and Bruceville-Eddy, Texas, passed away on April 20, 2023, from a brief illness. Margaret is preceded in death by her loving parents, Jessie and Barbara Quintero and her beloved husband, Paul Basaldua.
Margaret’s surviving sisters are Linda Guillen, Tila Moreno, Molly Peralta and her brother, Jessie Quintero. Margaret also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, great nephews, and nieces and her loving chihuahua, Shakira.
Margaret was a hairstylist in Temple for over forty years and had many clients, co-workers, and wonderful friends that she dearly loved.
Margaret was known by her family and friends as an exceptional hostess, designer, cook, baker, and a person of many talents. It was lovingly said that “Aunt Margaret was the Martha Stewart of her time, before there was ever a Martha Stewart.”
Margaret will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Margaret was celebrated by her family with a celebration of life and the family would like to give special thanks to the Ladies of Guadalupe Church, Hank Roraback, Rev. Belinda Lightheart, Father Tom Chamberlain, Deacon Oscar Valeriano and all her nephews and nieces who helped make Margaret’s Celebration of Life special.
The family would also like to give special thanks to all those who shared their time and energy taking care of Margaret during her time of illness. These people are forever in the hearts of Margaret and her family.
