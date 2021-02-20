Services for Dean Patrick Mikeska, 80, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone.
Mr. Mikeska died Tuesday, Feb. 9, at a local hospital.
He was born March 17, 1940, in Temple to Ed and Emily Mikeska. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1958. He attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1962. He served in the National Guard. He married Florence Green on Oct. 8, 1966, in Cyclone. He was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church of Rogers, Knights of Columbus of Temple, Texas Farm Bureau, SPJST Lodge No. 47, Rogers ISD School Board, East Bell Boosters and Elm Creek Watershed.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Steven Mikeska of Rogers; a daughter, Stephanie Mikeska Honeycutt of Leander; two sisters, Sandra Vrba of Richmond and Linda Mikeska of Houston; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Cemetery Association; St. Matthew Catholic Church of Rogers Building Fund; or any charity.
Visitation will be 4-5 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.