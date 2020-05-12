BELTON — Services for Larissa Hill Turner, 47, of Belton are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Turner died Monday, May 11, at a Temple hospital.
Updated: May 13, 2020 @ 9:19 am
