Services for Fletcher Hejl Greenwood, 59, of Austin and formerly of Temple will be 11:30 a.m. Friday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Greenwood died Sunday, Sept. 13, at his residence.
He was born July 31, 1961, in Temple to Samuel Ross and Clara Ann Hejl Greenwood. He was a 1980 graduate of Temple High School and part of the state championship football team. He also attended Temple Junior College. He entered the program at the Salvation Army in Austin, and worked there for six years. He also worked for Habitat for Humanity, and was a supervisor at Goodwill Industries in Austin.
Survivors include a son, Mason Douglas Ross Greenwood of San Marcos; a daughter, AllieAnn Morgan Greenwood of Alvin; a sister, Gayle Greenwood Pitts of Houston; and his stepmother, Sindy Greenwood of Salado.
Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 4216 S. Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78745; or to any charity.
