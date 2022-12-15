Services for Bernice Margaret Gray, 91, of Temple, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Gray died Monday, Dec. 12.
She was born Dec. 14, 1930 to Edward and Mary Talasek in Ratibor. She graduated from Temple High School. She married James Lloyd Gray Sr. on Aug. 27, 1949. Bernice worked as a secretary for the Joe Roark Insurance Agency; a medical secretary for Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple; an educational assistant for Scott & White Texas A&M School of Medicine; and opened The Graytique. She was a member of Trinity Church of Temple, the Entre Nous Study Club in Temple, and the Temple chapter of Womens’ Aglow Fellowship.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, James L. Gray Jr.; two daughters, Kimberly A. Barnett; and Alyson D. Mcall; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.