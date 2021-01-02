A Mass of Christian Burial for John Fernando Garcia, 79, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Kurtis Wiedenfeld officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Garcia died Monday, Dec. 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 29, 1941, in Riverside, Calif., to John and Cecelia Garcia. He attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He married Maria Tamez on Jan. 2, 1966. He worked for Quaker State Oil. He also worked in retail and owned a business in Bell County.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; five children, Celia P. Sencalar of Grand Prairie, John F. Garcia Jr. and Elpidia Janice Motl, both of Temple, James W. Garcia of Highland Village and Paul M. Garcia of Red Oak; and 15 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.