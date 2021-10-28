CAMERON — Services for Hayden Lewis Jr., 79, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with Eugene VanNoord officiating.
Mr. Lewis died c, at his residence.
He was born July 17, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to Hayden and Ruth Bittner Lewis. He was a Vietnam War veteran. He worked as a diesel mechanic. He married Heide Reck in Germany on Sept. 19, 1964. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; two daughters, Carolyn Hill of Stephenville and Rebecca Reid of Houston; three brothers, Roy Lewis, Ronald Lewis and Kenneth Lewis, all of Ohio; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.