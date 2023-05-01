No services are planned for Sunday “Smoky” Luna Sr., 79, Temple.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for Sunday “Smoky” Luna Sr., 79, Temple.
Mr. Luna died Friday, April 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 2, 1943, to Manuel and Lorna Luna in Belton. He attended Belton public schools. He worked in construction until retirement.
Survivors include two sons, Sunday Luna Jr. and Timothy Joe Luna; two daughters, Denise Luna and Amanda Garza; three brothers, Johnnie Luna, Manuel Luna and Louis Luna; two sisters, Mary Rodriguez and Lucy Torrez; 12 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.