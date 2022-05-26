Services for Jewell Mayes Thompson Slider, 71, of Temple will be 4 p.m. Friday at 2727 A S. 37th St. in Temple (behind Johnny’s Cleaners).
Mrs. Slider died Thursday, May 19.
She was born July 20, 1959, in Temple to Johnnie Mae Booker and Jewel Mayes. She was raised in Temple and attended Dunbar High School. She worked for the Four Seasons Nursing Home Country Club and Southland Villa Nursing Home. She married Willie Arthur Thompson in 1970 and later married Alvin Slider Sr. in 1986.
She was preceded in death by both of her husbands; and a daughter, Marshalle Evette Thompson Rector.
Survivors include a son, Rodrick Dewayne Thompson of Oklahoma City; a daughter, LaShaun Demetria Thompson of Temple; two brothers, Euell Booker and Bobby Ray Booker, both of Temple; a sister, Jerline Singleton; and seven grandchildren.
Don D. Summers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.