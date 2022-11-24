Steve Renae Ford
July 13, 1960 -
November 15, 2022
Steve Renae Ford, 62, of Troy TX, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, peacefully at his home.
Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home, Temple, TX. Burial will follow at Sunshine Cemetery, Holland, TX. Visitation will be held one hour before service.
Steve Renae Ford was born and raised, July 13, 1960, to Gean and James Griffin in Holland, TX. Steve attended school in Troy, TX. There he played basketball and football. He was an avid New England Patriots fan. Steve also had a love for Billiards. Steve worked at C&H Diecasting and Johnson Roofing for a few years until he wanted to start laying concrete, which he did for 23 years. Steve was preceded in death by one child Steve Ford Jr. and dad James Griffin.
He is survived by his mom, Gean Griffin of Troy, TX; sisters, Debra Lott (Wayne) and Roslyn Hicks (Eric) of Temple, TX; brothers, Kenneth Griffin of Troy, TX, William Ford (Val) of Cedar Hill, TX, James Griffin (Vicki) of Temple, TX, and Ronald Griffin of Jarrell, TX; ex-wife, Minnie Troy of Troy, TX; step-children, Mary Wall of Moffat, TX, and Jimmy Coughlin of Tennessee; grandchildren who adored their (Pawpaw) Maxine and Trey; close cousins, Marilyn Ford and Eddie Wayne Bookman; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friend.
The family would like to thank Minnie for her love and support that she showed Steve; Skip Cockrell for his friendship and hospitality; and Patty Parker RN and Chaplain Maggie Imhoff for their continued care that Steve received while at home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Roslyn Hicks, 801 Ticonderoga Dr., Temple, TX 76504.
Memorial Guestbook may be found at www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary