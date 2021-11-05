BELTON — Services for Lena Reue Heitmeyer, 97, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mrs. Heitmeyer died Tuesday, Nov. 2, are her residence.
She was born Oct. 20, 1924, in Salado to Edward and Esther Reue. She married Fred B. Heitmeyer on Nov. 25, 1964. She retired from Sears in 1985 as store manager. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Bartlett.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a stepson, John Arthur Heitmeyer of Fort Worth; a sister, Robbie Goodnight of Temple; and several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department.
A viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.