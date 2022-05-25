Eugene “Gene” Albert Elphingstone, PhD

Eugene “Gene” Albert Elphingstone, PhD

Eugene “Gene” Albert Elphingstone, PhD, 78, of Jones­boro, Arkansas, passed away May 10, 2022, in Jonesboro.

Gene was born in LaGrange, Ark. on August 19, 1943 and graduated from Arkansas State University with a BS degree in Chemistry. He earned a Master’s degree at Oklahoma State University and a PhD at the University of Oklahoma.

He worked over 40 years as a chemist for Halliburton, Baker Petrolite, EXPO and Well Completion Technology. He was a member of the United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Lightfoot Elphingstone.

A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro.

Online registry at www.emersonfuneralhome.com.

Paid Obituary