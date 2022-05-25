Eugene “Gene” Albert Elphingstone, PhD
Eugene “Gene” Albert Elphingstone, PhD, 78, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, passed away May 10, 2022, in Jonesboro.
Gene was born in LaGrange, Ark. on August 19, 1943 and graduated from Arkansas State University with a BS degree in Chemistry. He earned a Master’s degree at Oklahoma State University and a PhD at the University of Oklahoma.
He worked over 40 years as a chemist for Halliburton, Baker Petrolite, EXPO and Well Completion Technology. He was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Lightfoot Elphingstone.
A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro.
Online registry at www.emersonfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary