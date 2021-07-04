BELTON — Services for Victoria Lucille “Polly” Spears, 93, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Belton Church of Christ Welcome Center.
Mrs. Spears died Wednesday, June 30, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 21, 1927, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Bayless J. and Jewel Murray Morgan. She graduated from Belton High School and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She married Edwin F. “Jack” Daniel on Oct. 21, 1950, in Belton. He preceded her in death in July 1988. She later married Dan Spears on April 28, 2004, in Temple. He preceded her in death in 2016. She was a teacher in Florence and Salado. She was a member of First Christian Church in Temple.
She also was preceded in death by a great-grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan Smith of Belton; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House c/o Paula Duke, 1315 Barbara Jordan Blvd., Austin, TX 78723.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.