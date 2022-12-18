Francisco
“Pancho” “Frankie” Partida
May 12, 1951 -
November 29, 2022
The Dash in the above dates, represents all the joy, laughter, friendship he gave to his family and friends. He went to be with our Lord after a lengthy illness. Frankie, “beloved brother, nephew and son” went to be with Our Lord and Savior on Tuesday November 29, 2022. He grew up on East End Houston to Franciso Partida, Sr and Olivia R. Partida Ayala.
Services for Pancho / Frankie will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 707 South 6th St. Temple, TX 76501 on December 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Bereavement meal will follow.
He is survived by sisters Brenda and Denise, brother Larry Ayala, his aunt Pauline Rosales and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in our heavenly kingdom by his parents, and two brothers Armand and Patrick Partida.
He grew up in East End Houston “Magnolia Park” with the Rosales, Ramirez, Partida cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. In 1978, he came to Temple, where he met his second Family “Little Joe y La Familia”. He joined the group as lead Trumpet, Flugelhorn and Trombone player. He was a huge contributor of the shows with his incredible musicianship and on stage dancing presence. All his fellow musicians knew him as a very jovial person, always quick with a joke, and helping to make the tedious job so much more enjoyable. In 1989, Little Joe moved him up to the position of full-time backup vocalist and percussions. It wasn’t until 1993 that Pancho would leave the stage to become the official bus driver for the group and remained with them until 1996. He went to pursue a driving career. “He was a true brother to all that worked along beside him in the La Familia. He wasn’t just an employee, he was considered a family member to all of us”. Pancho was inducted to the Tejano Roots Hall of Fame. He also served our country as a Marine. He also worked for TISD and Clark’s Travel/Roadrunner as a driver. His love of God lead him to his church community. Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, he was a member of the Brothers of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Giving, serving, smiling and joking were second nature to him.
A special thank you to the attending staff of Baylor Scott & White, TLC East and Hewett-Arney for caring for our beloved nephew, brother and friend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church c/o Brothers of Our Lady or Bereavement Meal Committees.
Rest in Peace, Pancho/ Frankie; as you carry many fond memories with you. We will remember and cherish you in our hearts forever.
“As for me, I am already being poured out as a libation, and the time has come for my departure. I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith. Now waiting for me is the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day – and not only to me, but to all those who have eagerly longed for his appearance.”
2 Timothy 4:6-8
