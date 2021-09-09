BELTON — Services for Tiziana Bigbie, 67, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mrs. Bigbie died Friday, Sept. 3.
She was born on April 22, 1954, in Bergamo, Italy, to Metilde and Ugo Noris Chiorda. She was raised in Vicenza, Italy. She married Justice Bigbie on April 20, 1996, and later moved to the United States from Italy. She worked for Century 21 Randall Morris in Harker Heights and she also worked as a volunteer for Families in Crisis in Temple. She was a member of the Newcomers Club, Rotary Club of Temple, VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the National Association of Realtors
Survivors include her husband; a son, Sean Johnson; her mother; two brothers, Noris Chiorda and Marco Noris Chiorda; and one grandchild.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.