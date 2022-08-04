Services for Cardell Mitchell Anderson, 59, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Anderson died July 26 at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 24, 1963, in Temple to Bercha and Mary Louise Anderson. He graduated from Temple High School, where he played on the championship football team in 1980. He received his degree from Blinn College and Temple College. He attended the Christian House of Prayer in Killeen. He worked at Arco Bell, Wilsonart, Baylor Scott & White, Kellogg Brown & Root in Baghdad, Iraq, and Vectrust in Kuwait. He was married to Zella Davis Hemphill.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Christopher Anderson of Temple and Joseph Hemphill of Houston; two daughters Alicia Anderson Jones of New Braunfels and Jokeisha Hemphill of Murrieta, California; four brothers, Bercha Anderson Jr. of Gatesville, Warren Dean Anderson of Oklahoma City, Edward Anderson of Waxahachie and Brian Anderson of Temple; one sister, Myrtle Clemons of Temple; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.