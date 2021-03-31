Services for John Ray Williams Sr., 74, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Belton Church of God in Christ.
Mr. Williams died Monday, March 22, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 17, 1947, to John L Williams and Ophelia Turner in Belton. He received his education from Belton Public Schools and attended Harris High School. He married Linda Jones on Sept. 12, 1969. He worked for the city of Belton until retirement. He was a minister with the Belton Church of God in Christ.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; three sons, Raymond Williams of Pflugerville, and John Williams Jr. and Mike Jones, both of Belton; his mother, Ophelia Turner of Belton; two daughters, Lisa Trejo of Temple and Alice Powers of Belton; a brother, James Williams of Belton; a sister, Joan Fauver of Belton; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.