Was born on November 23, 1933 in Belton Texas the 6th and final child of Richard Bruce & Dama Armstrong Willis. Before Mom, came brothers RB, Tom, Garland, and sisters Eloise, and Martha. With such a large family a move was made to Temple on Ave. M at 1301 So. 39th. Granddaddy worked for the Santa Fe RR., so this put him a lot closer to work. Mother and family would go for years to Seventh Street Methodist Church where she would become an excellent singer in the choir and later would sing in local weddings as her talent became known. Mom’s education would begin at Reagan Elementary and would continue through Temple High School graduating in the spring of 1950 and completed her studies at Temple Junior College. One funny story was when my mother began at Temple High School and as roll was being called by her very old teacher, she came to mother and called out her last name. She pointed her finger at her and said, I know who you are! Evidently this lady had taught my aunts and uncles who had been quiet a mess in school. During my mother’s time in High School she would be a member of the Rainbow girls and her Senior year would win the beauty pageant and ride in the Christmas Parade float with all the other members.
Following High School, my mother would marry Charles Gover at her home on New Year’s Eve of 1951. Following Dad’s military service, they would rent a home in Troy Tx. At this time, Mom would become the President’s Secretary at Temple Junior College for Hubert Dawson. Some of my best recollections are of Mr. Dawson coming to our house every Christmas to bring us gifts. He was a special gentleman and a great boss for my mother to have. In 1958, she would become a mother as her first baby boy, Bryan “Buzzy” Gover would bless the family. Shortly after a new home would be finished on the family farm in April of 1961 in Pendleton. Evelyn would stay at home as two other boys would bless the family, Randy Gover in Dec of 1961, and Scotty Gover in 1968.
As the boys grew my mother would become restless and seek a new job as the secretary to the Superintendent of Troy High School. She would keep this position until we completed school. It sure was hard to sneak out of school when your mother sat in her office by the front door. How lucky could we be, but it kept us out of trouble most of the time! At this time in Mom’s life she would spend time at home making the most exquisite Christmas decorations and baby blankets one had ever seen. She would spend hours working on these and to say that there were people in long lines to get them would be an understatement! I can’t begin to tell you the work that went in to making them. We still have people bring them by the house and tell us your mother made these. My mother was also an excellent baker and cook. Oh my, what a chocolate pie she could make, and the best deer back strap/chicken fried steak one could ever eat. The sweets she made would just melt in your mouth. What a wonderous time Christmas was with all the delicious meals we had every year. Sunday lunch after church was always a very special time!
My mother’s best friends other than Dad were her Sister Martha (Aunt “Oppie”) to us, and what an aunt she was; Anna Curtain Brodie a schoolmate and a neighbor growing up; and my Uncle Rondall’s wife, Aunt Marie. They would talk for hours on the phone, and that wasn’t easy because of the party lines of the day. All you older folks know what I am talking about! After the first grandkids were born, my mother would retire to care for them and would be known as “Nanny” from that time on. My mother lived a full life and will be missed by all that knew her.
Preceding my mother in death are her parents Richard and Dama Willis of Temple, Brothers Garland Willis Of Temple, RB and Tom Willis of Riverside California, Sisters Eloise Wilson of Houston, and Martha Cole of Temple.
Our Nanny is survived by her husband, Charles Gover and 3 sons Bryan Allen “Buzzy” Gover his wife Kathie of Temple, 2 grandchildren Brice Gover of Belton and Kristen Gover of College Station. Randy Gover of Mineral Wells, grandson Drew Gover of Stephenville, and Gary Scott Gover and wife Connie of Temple. Also included are a very special niece Laura White and husband George, also of Temple. Nanny was a grand lady and will be much missed by everyone.
Our Nanny passed on January 12, 2022 at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Her visitation will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. and funeral following at 2 p.m. Both events will be held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home at 3220 South 31st Street, Temple, TX. Burial will follow at the Pendleton Cemetery.