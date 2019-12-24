Services for Willie Mae Bouldin Molett, 81, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with Dr. C.E. Maze officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Molett died Sunday, Dec. 15, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Oct. 23, 1938, in Somerville to Mattie Lee Anderson and Nathaniel T. Bouldin. She graduated from Emmitt J. Scott Primary School in Somerville. She married Perry David Molett on Feb. 28, 1956, in Somerville. She worked for Dickie’s Work Clothes Rental Service, Sears & Roebuck and for Temple ISD. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include a daughter, Solestine Lancaster of Charlotte, N.C.; two sons, Perry David Molett Jr. of Crowley and Glen Otis Molett of Waco; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-5:30 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple; a wake will be 6:30-8 p.m. at the church.