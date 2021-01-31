MaryAnn Westerberg
MaryAnn Westerberg, 64 of Rosamond, CA died Dec 10, 2020 after a long fought battle with thyroid cancer. She was born Nov 5, 1956 on Guam to SMSgt (ret) Thomas and Jean Westerberg of Salado, TX.
She is survived by her sons: Thomas (Lacey) England and son Michael, Douglas England, and CPO Jordan England of Rosamond CA, her father Thomas H Westerberg (Georgetown, TX), sisters and brother Deborah Huff (Georgetown, TX), Dianne Ferguson (Austin, TX), Carolyn Thompson (Victoria, TX), and Thomas E. Westerberg (Mt. Belvieu, TX), and many nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. She is preceded in death by her mother Jean Westerberg (Salado, TX).
MaryAnn graduated from Round Rock High School in 1975. A life-long learner, she received her Bachelors and Masters from Azusa Pacific University in California. She worked for Rosamond ISD working as a teacher and librarian. When she was young, she was active in Explorer Scouts, Young life, Rainbow Girls, and Job’s Daughters. As an adult, she belonged to numerous quilt guilds in Temple, TX and Rosamond, CA.
MaryAnn was an exceptionally gifted artist, quilt maker, jewelry maker, and re-furnished many pieces of furniture. She had an incredible eye for color making everything she quilted and painted come to life. The “love of her life” was her grandson, Michael England, whom she helped teach this past year as he learned remotely.
Graveside service will be February 3, 2021 – 1 pm at Salado Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Salado Cemetery Association PO Box 21 Salado, TX 76571.
It is difficult to put into words MaryAnn’s remarkable life and the many people she impacted along the way. Her legacy will live on far beyond her years on Earth. May her memory be an eternal blessing to all who knew and loved MaryAnn. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
