Jerri Lynn Johnson-Whitley, 70, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully in her home on April 23, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1949, in Belton, Texas to Harvey Lee Johnson and Ruby Luckie Johnson. She grew up with her seven sisters, who would always remain a foundation of her life and for whom she would forever be a friend, confidant, and a reliable tie to bind them. Her life grew fuller with her beloved children and grandchildren, and she instilled in each of them the importance of love and family. Jerri enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and abroad with her husband, Tommy, with whom she shared a deep love and many years of wonderful memories. She was an avid gardener and served as the Chaplain and in other capacities for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4008 in Belton.
Jerri’s heart was as big as Texas and her life was guided by her devotion to God and country. She treasured her role as sister, mom, wife, and nana. If you were fortunate to love and be loved by her, your life was blessed. Among the blessed are her surviving sisters, Judy Spraggins (husband Jim), Janie Ralston (husband Kenneth), Mitzi Marx, JoJo Kilgore, Patti Rosen, Ginger Janke, her children Tony Taylor (partner Karen Hightower) and Tami Hightower (husband Carlton), and her husband Tommy Whitley (his children Chad and Justin and their families), her grandchildren Mason, Jordan, and Lauren Hightower, and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Shirley Jean Casey. A memorial service will be scheduled when circumstances permit.