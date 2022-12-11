Pansy Randolph
Services for Pansy Randolph are Tuesday December 13 at 10:00a.m. at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. The visitation will be on Monday between 5-7p.m.
Mrs. Randolph died Thursday December 8.
She was born September 20, 1933, to Delmar and Bernice Preece.
She worked for the City of Belton in accounting for over twenty years. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church. She loved Gospel music and spending time with her family. She lived a very devoted Christian life and was a perfect example of Christian hospitality and servanthood.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W.E. (Red) Randolph, two sons Ellis Randolph and Lowell Randolph, and great grandson Kameron Turner.
Survivors include two sons Mike Randolph and wife, Rosemary of Belton; and Randy Randolph and wife, Tammy of Belton. She had 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren
