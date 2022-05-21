WOODWAY — Services for Barbara Jean Doughty Hargrove, 86, of Bruceville-Eddy will be 10 a.m. today at Eddy Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Casey officiating.
Mrs. Hargrove died Wednesday, May 18.
She was born Dec. 27, 1935, in Pendleton to Jesse Orlando and Margaret Martin Doughty. She was a store clerk. She married Truman “Bud” Ray Hargrove in 1950.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Truman Ray “Butch” Hargrove Jr.; and a daughter, Teresa Jeanene Hargrove Giddens.
Survivors include two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bruceville Community Church, 581 Old Moody Road, Bruceville-Eddy, TX 76524; or to the Bruceville Fire Department.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Woodway is in charge of arrangements.