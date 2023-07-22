BELTON — Services for Ivan Rodriguez, 55, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Benito Juarez Cemetery in Crystal City.
Mr. Rodriguez died Thursday, July 20, at his residence.
He was born April 20, 1968, in Waukegan, Ill., to Jesus and Ayda Rios Rodriguez. He attended school in Crystal City. He was a surveyor in Austin and worked construction for many years. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Nina Rodriguez and Juliana Brunk; his mother; a brother, Elpidio Rodriguez; three sisters, Susie Lunceford, Angie Olvera and Mirella Rodriguez; and two grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.