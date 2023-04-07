Services for Shirley Lynn Snow, 87, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Mr. Snow died Monday, April 3, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Val Verde to William F. and Gladys Shotwell Snow. He attended school in Holland and Sharp. He worked for Wilsonart and Western Auto Distribution for many years. He married Shirley Vasek in 1959 in Temple.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Lisa Bradley of Forth Worth; two sons, Ronny Snow of Morgan’s Point Resort and Randy Snow of Temple; a sister, Betty Young of Waco; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visistation will be 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.