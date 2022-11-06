CAMERON — Services for Kennard August Lange, 94, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. today at Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts.
Burial will be in Hope Lutheran Memorial Park in Buckholts.
Mr. Lange died Friday, Nov. 4, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 6, 1928, in Milam County to Albert and Minnie Pick Lange. He grew up in Buckholts. He married Dorothy Rachui, and she preceded him in death. He was a retired farmer and rancher.
Survivors include two daughters, Karen Warschak of Salado and Pamela O’Bar of Flower Mound; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.