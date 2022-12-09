ROSEBUD — Services for Kristie Prater Morehouse, 38, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Rogers with the Rev. Allen Raynor officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. Morehouse died Sunday, Dec. 4, at her residence.
She was born July 30, 1984, in Temple to William and Cheryl Skala Prater. She graduated from Rogers High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in health and human sciences from Texas Tech University. She married Anthony Ray Morehouse on Dec. 23, 2005. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rogers and her children’s home school co-op, and volunteered with the Cub Scouts.
Survivors include her husband of Rogers; four children, Aiden Morehouse, Noah Morehouse, Emmalyn Morehouse and Ty Morehouse, all of Rogers; two sisters, Angela Horine of College Station and Bethany Beechem of Rosebud; and her grandparents, Frank Skala of Rosebud, Shirlee Porter of Temple and Lois Nichols of Portales, N.M.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Hope Pregnancy Center.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.