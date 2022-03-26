Services for Raul DeLeon, 59, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. DeLeon died Tuesday, March 22, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 30, 1962, in Waco to Manuel Sr. and Manuela Benavidez Deleon. He graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School and attended the police academy.
Survivors include a son, Brandon DeLeon of Marlin; four daughters, Natasha DeLeon of Temple, Samantha Ocanas of McGregor, and Kamryn DeLeon and Kenzie DeLon, both of Troy; three brothers, Manuel DeLeon Jr., Albert DeLeon and Lupe DeLeon; a sister, Angie Rodriquez; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.