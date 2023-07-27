Wanda Ruth Copeland Neill
Wanda Ruth Copeland Neill, age 90, formerly of Wills Point, Texas, passed away on July 16 at a Belton, Texas nursing facility. She was born in Wichita, Kansas on August 23, 1932 to Wayne Seaburn and Gladys Wanda Copeland.
Wanda and her family lived in several locations in Kansas and Missouri, finally settling down in Sulphur Springs, Texas, where she graduated from high school. She met Bobby Joe Neill and they were married in Sulphur Springs on June 6, 1954. Shortly afterwards they moved to Fort Worth, where they resided for 20 years. For several years Wanda worked part-time for Tarrant County. She was a dedicated Blue Bird and Camp Fire Girl leader for many years. In 1976, Bob and Wanda moved to their farm near Wills Point and raised registered Gelbvieh cattle. The former city girl loved her life on the farm.
Wanda was a faithful believer and knew Jesus very well. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Wills Point. Wanda enjoyed reading, watching movies (especially those star-ring John Wayne), spoiling her cats, playing 42 and Skip-Bo, and searching for special antiques while bargain hunting at First Monday. Her family was her pride and joy, and visits with them were precious to her.
Wanda is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Robert Copeland; and her sisters, Charlotte Gideon and Carolyn Clark.
Wanda leaves behind a daughter, Laurie Neill Kiniry and her husband Jim: son, Eric Preston Neill and his wife Deborah;. Grandchildren and their spouses: Kyle and Rose Neill, Dan and Sarah Kiniry, Matt and Jenny Kiniry, Scott and Lena Neill, and Shannon and Victor Garcia. Eleven great-grandchildren: Bethany Kiniry, Libby Kiniry, Allison Kiniry, Shepherd Kiniry, Hank Kiniry, Anna Kiniry, Tres Garcia, Julia Garcia, Nathan Neill, Benjamin Kiniry, and Natalie Neill. The family extends their appreciation to the staff of Garden Estates Assisted Living in Temple, Texas, for their care of Mom over the years. Special thanks go to the staff of Park Place Manor and Gentiva Hospice in Belton for taking care of her this past year.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Tiny Hope Village(tinyhopevillage.org or Samaritan’s Purse (samaritanspurse.org).
Funeral services will be held at Mullin-Fuller Funeral home located in Wills Point on Saturday July 29, 2023 at 11 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Paid Obituary