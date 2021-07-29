Services for Phillip Leroy Mathias, 87, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Mathias died Wednesday, July 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 23, 1934, in New Philadelphia, Ohio, to Herbert Leroy and Julia Hill Mathias. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Dorothy McNew on June 19, 1959. He moved to the Temple area in 1972 from Robinson. He received an associate degree from McLennan Community College. He worked in the bulk mail department at the post office in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Walter Mathias of Liberty Hill; two daughters, Janice Meyer and Phyllis Mathias, both of Temple; five brothers, Joe Mathias, Tom Mathias, John Mathias, Sam Mathias and James Mathias, all of Arkansas; four sisters, Mary Brown, Martha Hobbs, Bernice Moulden and Rebecca Mathias, all of Arkansas; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.