Anthony John Woytek
Anthony John Woytek, 58, of Temple passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White, with his daughters and sons-in-law by his side. His memorial service will be 10:00 am Friday, June 26, 2020, at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Chapel in Cameron, Texas. Graveside services will follow at St. Monica’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Cameron, Texas.
Anthony was born on April 24, 1962 in Cameron, Texas to Mary Ann (Hubnik) Seaton and Maurice Joseph Woytek. Anthony graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron, Texas in 1980. After high school, Anthony attended Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Anthony was employed at Wilsonart International Inc. in Temple, Texas for 30 years.
Anthony was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Woytek. Survivors include his mother, Mary Ann Seaton and husband, Billy, of Cameron, Texas; daughters, Hayley Catchings & husband, William, of Hutto, Texas, Alysson Drahem & husband, Matthew, of Temple, Texas; brothers, David Woytek & wife, Lisa, of Temple, Texas, Michael Woytek and wife, Sherri, of Belton, Texas and Timothy Woytek of Temple, Texas; sister, Becky Knight & husband, Barney, of Rosenberg, Texas; as well as many other dear relatives and loyal friends.
Anthony will forever be remembered for his kind and loving spirit, his endless dad jokes and interesting facts, his passion for different cuisines, and most importantly, his excitement for his two grandchildren that are due in October.
