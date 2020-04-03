BELTON — Mary Ruth Williams Phillips, 91, died Friday, April 3, at a Temple hospital.
Services will be private.
Mrs. Phillips was born May 18, 1928, in Coleman County to Horace Creed and Lena Wilson Williams. She graduated from Talpa Centennial School in 1944. She married R.A. “Ray” Phillips on April 4, 1965. She worked at Colson’s Drug Store in Coleman and for Western Union. She also was a secretary and bookkeeper in Brownwood. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Glen Cove, Coleman, Pecos, Brownwood, Bangs, Heidenheimer and the Avenue T congregation in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three stepsons, Horace Phillips of Oklahoma City, Jack Phillips of Bakersfield, Calif., and Ralph Phillips of Amarillo; a brother, Larry Williams of Brownwood; a sister, Billie Louise Williams Dunn of Robert Lee; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Cherokee Home for Children.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.