Services for Edward G. Lester, 97, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Lester died Tuesday, Dec. 22, at his residence.
He was born July 31, 1923, in Carey to Lewis Henry and Edna Dodson Lester. He was a 1991 graduate of Memphis, Texas, High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Seabee, having served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He retired in 1989 from the Temple VA hospital as the assistant chief medical administrator after 41 years of service. He was a member of Western Hills Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo.
Survivors include a son, Edward G. Lester Jr.; two daughters, Dawn Ramsay and April Waid, both of Temple; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren