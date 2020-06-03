Services for Rosemary Williams, 67, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple with the Rev. Gary White officiating.
Ms. Williams died Monday, June 1, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 12, 1952, in Texas City to Dorothy Gore and Howard Chester Williams Sr. She graduated from nursing school in Texarkana and worked as a licensed vocational nurse. She lived in Texarkana and Ashdown, Ark., before moving to Morgan’s Point Resort in 2016. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, and was involved with the Belton Senior Center and Morgan’s Point Resort Cub Scouts.
Survivors include three daughters, Melissa Jean Doremus of Broken Arrow, Okla., LauriAnn Abell of Morgan’s Point Resort and Kari Dawn Crabtree of New Boston; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Belton Senior Center, 802 Mitchell, Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.