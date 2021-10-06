ROCKDALE — Services for Juan Rubio Jr., 51, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be at a later date.
Mr. Rubio died Saturday, Oct. 2, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 19, 1970, in Houston to Juan and Margarita Montelongo Rubio. He worked as a mechanic.
Survivors include two sons, Juan Rubio III of College Station and Jon Isaac Rubio of Rockdale; four daughters, Sierra Rubio, Janae Rubio, and Rikki Rubio, all of Rockdale, and Melissa Rubio of Katy; two brothers, Jay Rubio of Rockdale and Chris Earl of Thorndale; two sisters, Cynthia Neumeyer of Taylor and Lisa Cooper of Rockdale; and two grandchildren.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.