Mary Evelyn, Granny, Franks, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 26, 2020. She died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. There will be no set visitation time but viewing will be Tuesday, December 29, until 8:00 pm. Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 30, at Scanio Harper Funeral Home. Burial will be at Moffat Cemetery.
Mary was born January 19, 1938 in Temple, TX to Roy and Willie Goode. She was raised in Moffat and attended local schools.
In July of 1954, at the age of 16, she met the love of her life, Jody Franks, while waiting tables at the “Cozy Cafe” in Gatesville, TX. Since she had promised her mother she would not date a soldier if she would agree to let her work there, it took Jody several attempts to persuade her to go out with him. That was the start of 58 loving years together. They were married October 28, 1954. In 1958, after living and working in restaurants for a short time in Houston, TX, they moved to Temple and opened Jody’s Big Burger. Then in 1963, they bought Snappy’s Drive Inn which soon became Jody’s Snappy Drive Inn. Today this is known as The Old Jody’s Restaurant. Thousands of Jody Burgers later, in 1983, they expanded and built Jody’s Family Restaurant. Throughout the years, Jody and Mary taught their children the family business and the importance of carrying out family tradition. Jody and Mary retired in 1998. They enjoyed spending time traveling, cruising, and gambling. Mary also loved spending time with her family, shopping with her girls, being with her friends, and loving her little companion “Angel”.
Mary was preceded in death by her soul mate, Jody Franks, her parents, a brother, and two sisters and one precious granddaughter, Christy Jo. She is survived by two sons, Joseph “Joey” Franks and wife Sheryl, and Douglas “Doug” Franks and wife Melisa. Two daughters, Cherrí Franks Hill and husband Ronnie, and Lisa Franks Byers and Jon Miller. Also surviving are sisters Linda Jernigan, Jane Pruitt and husband, Jimmy, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great great grandson. A large extended family and many wonderful friends.
Pallbearers will be Gaylon “G.R.” Bartlett, Braxton “Buck” Byers, Douglas “D” Franks, Steve Geiselbrecht, Haegen Welch, Brayden Bartlett and Ryker Poff.
Memorials may be made to Baylor Scott and White Hospice.
