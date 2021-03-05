CAMERON — Services for Juaquin “Mingo” Garcia Jr., 64, of Jourdanton and formerly of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron with the Rev. Barry Cuba officiating.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Cemetery.
Mr. Garcia died Sunday, Feb. 28, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 23, 1956, in Cameron to Juaquin Garcia and Paula Guzman. He was a retired laborer. He married Arlene Lara on June 20, 1987.
Survivors include a son, Juaquin Garcia III of Floresville; a daughter, Rosalinda Perez of Jourdanton; two brothers, Edward Garcia of Cameron and Jesus Garcia of Rockdale; six sisters, Paula Maria Ramirez of Gilroy, Calif., Josie Leos, Linda Ortega, Sylvia Silva and Cecilia Dominguez, all of Cameron, and Christina Elliott of Belton; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.