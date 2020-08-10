BELTON — Services for Donald F. Baggerly, 72, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Mr. Baggerly died Friday, Aug. 7, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 12, 1947, in Belton to Richard W. and Lela Nettle Baggerly. He graduated from Belton High School in 1966. He married Linda Madden on Sept. 4, 1966, in Belton. He worked in the nursing home industry, as a licensed insurance agent and as a metal building contractor. He was a member of the Southwest Basketball Officials Association.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Brian Baggerly of Lampasas and Brett Baggerly of Belton; a brother, Jim Baggerly of Belton; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Belton Education Enrichment Foundation (BEEF) at https://bisdbeef.networkforgood.com/projects/54358-belton-educational-enrichment-foundation.
Visitation will be noon Thursday at the funeral home.