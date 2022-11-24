Arthur James White
Arthur James White, 87, of Bartlett, Texas, passed away on November 20, 2022, after being ill for some time.
Arthur was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 16, 1935, to the late Walter James White and Mary Maxie White. He married Jaydene Cummings on August 23, 1954 and remained happily married for 52 years until her passing away on February 17, 2007.
Arthur is a Korean War Veteran. He enlisted in the Army on his 17th birthday and served with the 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division from December 1952 through October 1954. He then went on to serve in the Air Force until his retirement in October of 1972. He worked for the city of Taylor as a mechanic from 1982-1998. He retired from the city of Taylor in June of 1998.
Arthur was a resident of Bartlett from October of 1972 until his passing away. He was very much involved in the governing of Bartlett. He was a Municipal Court Judge, a City Councilman, and the Mayor of Bartlett. Also, shortly after his retirement from the U.S. Air Force he served as City of Bartlett police officer.
Arthur is survived by his sister, Rose Thompson, his children, Clayton White, Pamela Hightower, Mark White, and his wife Wendy White. Arthur is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Rosemary Cooper, her husband Jim Cooper, and their children Sydnee and Jared, Joshua Hightower, his wife Jacey, and Josh’s son, Ethan Hightower, Will Hightower and his son Weston, Krystal Juarez and her children Tony, Elena, Isabel, and Salma, Sarah Perez and her husband Josh Perez, and their children Alex, Amelia, Abigail, and Abel, Johnathon White the son of Patrick White, a grandson, who preceded Arthur in death.
Arthur is preceded in death by his wife, Jaydene Cummings White, a sister, Beverley Leonard and her husband, Joe Leonard, his brother Edward White, a grandson Patrick White, and a niece, Laura Leonard.
Arthur lived a very active and rich life. He loved his family very much and they in turn loved him. He will be missed very much.
A visitation for Arthur will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Goodnight Funeral Home, 209 East Professor Powell Blvd, Bartlett, Texas 76511, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.goodnightfuneral.com for the White family.
Paid Obituary