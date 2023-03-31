BELTON — Services for Jerry Wayne Crumm, 66, of Belton will be 10 a.m. today in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Crumm died Thurday, March 23, at his residence.
He was born July 14, 1956, in Silver City, N.M., to Joe Marion and Theresa Regina Stowell Crumm. He graduated from Cobre High School. He served for four years in the Navy as a Seabees diesel mechanic. He worked for ER Carpenter in Temple. He married Joyce Aline Taylor on May 24, 1997.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, James Clark; a daughter, Tina Clark; three brothers, David R. Crumm, Daniel G. Crumm and Paul D. Crumm; two sisters, Regina M. Griffin and Annie Duggins; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.