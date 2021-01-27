BELTON — Services for Doris Lanelle Welch, 85, of Moody will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Moody Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Shelton officiating.
Mrs. Welch died Tuesday, Jan. 26, at a Temple assisted living facility.
She was born May 28, 1935, in Moody, to Ivy and Doris Goode. She married Bobby Gene Welch on July 19, 1952, in Moody. She has been a church pianist since 1950, playing at Willow Grove Baptist Church, First Baptist Church in Moody, as well as churches in Mississippi and Tennessee. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Moody. She taught geography and algebra at Belton High School for 27 years.
Survivors include two sons, Otis Odell Welch of Moody and James Eric Welch of Anchorage, Alaska; two daughters Cynthia Henager of Moody and Dana Pitts of Belfalls; seven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Moody.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.