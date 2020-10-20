Doris Wells
Doris Wells, age 88, passed away on October 15, 2020 at her home in Temple surrounded by her family. She was born August 24, 1932 in Belton, Texas to Luther Alton and Beulah Mae Duzan. She attended schools in Belton and Temple, and graduated from Temple High School in 1949. Doris attended Temple Junior College where she majored in accounting and started her career at a local law firm. Her career was redirected in 1956 when she met young First Lieutenant Roy D. Wells. On their first date she soundly beat him at her favorite pastime, Scrabble. They married six months later – a marriage lasting over 63 years.
Doris was a tireless and devoted wife and mother. Roy’s Army career took him, Doris and their two daughters to postings in California, Kentucky, Germany, Germany (again), Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky (again), Virginia and, finally, back to Texas. Doris parented the kids and maintained the home front during Roy’s unaccompanied tours in Germany during the Cold War and Vietnam as well as several temporary assignments. She and Roy retired from military life in Temple where they have lived for 48 years.
Doris is predeceased by her parents, her sister Laverne Dacy and her brother Edwin Duzan. She is survived by her husband, Roy of Temple; daughter Karen Wells and her husband Lance Hill of San Saba; daughter Linda Vitek of Fort Worth; and nephews Joe Dacy II (Jennifer), Robert Dacy (Grace), David Dacy, and David Duzan. She is also survived by grandchildren Christopher Hench, Laura Hench, Ryan Vitek (Jenna), Tyler Vitek (Lauren), Reid Vitek (Nathan), and great-grandchildren Gracie, Canaan and Aubrey.
She was a dedicated and faithful member of Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple where she was active in Ladies’ Bible Class. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21 from 3 pm to 6 pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, Texas, 3110 Airport Road Temple, TX 76504. There will be a private burial at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the dedicated and compassionate staffs at Cornerstone Gardens in Temple and Baylor Scott & White Hospice.
Donations and memorial gifts may be made in Doris’ name to Cherokee Home for Children, P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, Texas 76862-9989.
