No services are planned for Ernestine Trivette-Suddath, 69, of Temple.
Mrs. Trivette-Suddath died Friday, June 30, in Temple.
She was born Nov. 2, 1953, in Scottsboro, Ala., to Ernest and Geraldine Guffy Trivette. She grew up in Marion County, Tenn., where she attended a school for the deaf..
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Charlie Williams Jr. of Temple; a son, Maurice Suddath of Alabama; a daughter, Laura Cagle of Alabama; four sisters, Diane Huskins of Alabama and Teresa Dalton, Ladean Smith and Teena Case, all of Tennessee; a brother, Ray Blevins, of Tennessee; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple.