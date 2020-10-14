Private services for Martha Drucilla Chlapek, 86, of Temple will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Chlapek died Friday, Oct. 9, at a local hospital.
She was born Feb. 28, 1934, in Waco to Robert O. and Essie Hampton Coleman. She graduated from Temple High School. She married Edward L. Chlapek. She worked for Southwestern Bell telephone and she also was part owner of Canipe & Chlapek Lumber, Chlapek Construction, and Midway Equipment Services.
She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Chlapek.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Rodney Chlapek and Eddie Chlapek; a daughter, Pam Tyroch; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.