SALADO — Services for Robin Rene Frazier, 59, of Belton, will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Christ in Greenfield, Ind.
Mrs. Frazier died Monday, Nov. 1.
She was born Sept. 30, 1962, in Greenfield, Ind., to William W. and Willean Dodd Morris. She graduated from Greenfield Central High School. She was a Christian and attended Temple Bible Church.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Kelly Frazier; a son, Kyle Frazier of Augusta, Ga.; a stepson, Ryan Frazier of Greenfield, Ind.; a sister, Laura Morris; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.